A popular gin bar in Northampton town centre is hoping its new cocktails will be a caffeine hit.

Gin & Temple, in St Giles Street has now been open six months and the owners are launching a new menu, the Coffee Collection.

A cosy corner

Describing themselves as "scientists at heart" the team have come up with a new take on perennial favourite espresso martini.

There will also be a menu of barrista-inspired cocktails featuring blends from the Yellow Bourbon coffee shop in Angel Street.