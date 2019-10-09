Northampton General Hospital’s oldest volunteer celebrates her 90th birthday

Northampton General Hospital's longest standing volunteer was showered with treats and presents today as she celebrated her 90th milestone.

Gillian Welch has volunteered for Northampton General Hospital since 2000 and was spurred on to join the big-hearted team after her partner encouraged her to give it a go.

Staff joined Gillian at her welcome desk to celebrate her special day.

She said “I was always concerned and nervous when visiting the hospital, and if I’m completely honest, not much has changed. But volunteering has certainly improved my confidence.

"I’ve always provided a service on the welcome desk of the billing road entrance. I have loved meeting new people, and seeing regulars who I often chat with on their arrival over the past 19 years.

"It’s especially rewarding to know that you are putting people at ease when they may be feeling nervous about an imminent medical procedure or appointment.”

Gillian celebrated the big milestone with a tea party at the Cogenhoe church rooms over the weekend, with over 60 guests, who Gillian had met during different eras of her life.

Emma Wimpress, head of volunteer services said: “We would like to wish Gillian a very happy 90th birthday.

"We are delighted that she dedicates her Wednesday morning to the hospital each week and we always receive such positive feedback from visitors and staff about her kind nature.

"We are also delighted that she has chosen to spend time with us today.”