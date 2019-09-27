Northampton funeral director says he will fight parking ticket for black limousine ahead of service

A 'disgusted' Northampton funeral director says he will fight a parking ticket issued to his limousine while he was preparing to to pick up a grieving family.

Funeral director Mark Elliott says he has been parking on the double yellow lines in the Ridings for three years without an issue.

Funeral director Mark Elliott says he will appeal the 'disgusting' ticket.

He claims the street behind his business in St Giles Street it is the only one close enough and big enough for the company's procession cars and hearses.

But while preparing to pick up a mourning family on Friday (September 27), Mr Elliott says he was 'speechless' to find a parking ticket on the black limo after he finished loading a coffin into another vehicle.

He told the Chronicle and Echo: "I thought it was unbelievable. I was speechless. I couldn't put it into words at the time, I was just appalled.

"It's quite clear it's a funeral car. It's black and it says 'funeral service' in the window.

"I've been parking behind my business for three years when we're getting ready for a funeral and it's never been a problem. Sometimes I have four limos and hearses here and it's not a problem.

"I went straight down to the county council and gave them a piece of my mind."

Funeral and wedding vehicles can be exempt from parking penalties if they are being used for a service.

Northamptonshire County Council say that because the limousine was "parked in the Ridings and not outside the funeral parlour", it could not be excused for a ticket.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who has received a penalty charge notice can appeal via the normal process.”

Mr Elliott responded: "If they don't overturn this ticket I'm going to leave a coffin on Angel Square's front doorstep. I'm just disgusted."