Northampton former policeman died in collision with campervan

The family of a 56-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a road collision say he "will remain forever in our hearts".

They have paid an emotional tribute to John Thorogood, a detective constable who retired just months ago from Northamptonshire Police. He died in hospital on March 31 after his machine and a campervan collided on the B6047 at Lowesby. Leicestershire.

Part of the statement released through Leicestershire Police says: “Things will never be the same without you for so many people. As your personality and warmth spread to all those around you - professionally and personally - the echoes of your character and actions will ring out for years to come in the hearts and minds of all those you touched throughout your time here.

“The full scope of your unexpected, untimely and frankly unbelievable departure will take a long time to set in, as the feeling you’ll be home soon persists for everyone here.

“You will remain forever in our hearts.”

Mr Thorogood, also known as J.T. or Turbo, was a husband, dad, grandad and the the son of the late John and Shirley Thorogood. His funeral was held last week and featured a guard of honour from his former colleagues.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the accident, which involved Mr Thorogood’s black BMW R9 motorcycle and a white VW Transporter Campervan, at 9.43am.

Mr Thorogood, who lived in Northampton, was taken to University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance but passed away later that day.

The statement from his family continues: “You will be sorely missed.

“Nature is full of patterns which repeat through scales - from the very big to the very small, from atoms, through planets, up to galaxies and beyond we see the largest influence in the centre, holding the structure together.

“Families are no different.

“You held us all together, despite all and everything our tempestuous natures threw your way - throughout all the wind, rain and sunshine you remained a solid and steadfast rock of sensibility and integrity.”

Police say enquiries are continuing into the cause of the collision, which happened as Mr Thorogood’s bike was travelling towards Twyford and the campervan was heading in the opposite direction.

Det Con Seamus Burns said: “We are continuing to appeal to speak to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident.

“Did you witness the collision? Did you see either of the vehicles prior to the collision?

“If you have any dashcam footage from the area at the time, we also urge you to check this and make contact as you could help with the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Con 1504 Seamus Burns on 101, quoting incident 139 of March 31.