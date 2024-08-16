Northampton farmer and food producer says it ‘means the world’ to be shortlisted for three awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Northampton farmer and food producer says it “means the world” that she has been recognised and shortlisted for three national awards.

Milly Fyfe, who is also a homesteader, podcaster, vlogger, entrepreneur and parent, set up an important community interest company in April last year – named ‘No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents’.

Having received a number of accolades for her work in the business, community and farming sectors, Milly has always remained ambitious about the number of people and families she can help through her work.

Milly’s CIC provides consumers with a connection between food produced in the UK and how to make meals from scratch. Her tasty recipe ideas use seasonal and accessible produce that the whole family can enjoy.

Her social media presence and local radio show also shine a spotlight on UK farmers and food producers, sharing their back stories, what they produce, where it can be purchased, and what others can do with the ingredients.

The content is shared on Milly’s food blog, her social media channels and via a podcast called The Countryside Kitchen Meets.

The hope is that, in the long-term, children will grow up eating a variety of home-cooked meals with less reliance on highly processed foods. They will make informed choices and cooking habits will change as parental knowledge is enhanced.

Most recently, Milly has been named a finalist in three national categories – ‘Digital Content Creator’ at the British Farming Awards, ‘Women in Leadership’ at the She Inspires Awards, and ‘Agriculture and Agro Processing’ in the Forty Under 40 Awards.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Milly said: “It’s incredible to have my work recognised. It helps to elevate it and reach a wider audience. It will allow the CIC to grow and hopefully will encourage sponsorships and financial support from grants.”

Though the farmer is proactive on digital platforms, she often struggles with self doubt as there are so many others with a great grasp on social media. However, she believes she shows her commitment to farming while raising a young family through her online presence.

She said: “I use social and digital media to make a difference in the community, and it’s about quality over quantity. The award nominations reinforce the work I’m doing is helping people understand about food growth in the UK, seasonality and cooking from scratch.”

Milly’s aim is for her content to add purpose and value, by addressing the common problems people face in today’s society. With a focus on helping the farming community and families navigate the cost of living crisis, Milly has honed into her target audience.

“It means the world,” said Milly, talking about her award shortlists. “It’s a stamp of credibility and a milestone for the CIC, which has been in operation for less than 18 months.”

Her latest project is visiting schools and corporate businesses to deliver sessions on healthy eating, mental health and wellbeing.

The funds raised from these visits are being put towards building the countryside classroom and kitchen on her farm in Yelvertoft. It is set to open in spring 2025 and offer ‘field to fork’ education.

For more information on the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, visit the website here and Milly’s Instagram page here.