Northampton farm spreads Christmas cheer to children in care

Christmas came early for some children and young people in care across Northampton after they received a present donated by a local farm.

Smiths Farm Shop, located in Brampton and Billing, are known for selling Christmas trees over the festive period. This year the family-run business decided they wanted to do something a bit different and launched its Gift in Care campaign earlier this month.

The farm promised to donate money from each tree sale so gifts could be purchased for children who may not be getting anything this year.

The money was given to former social worker Jeanette Walsh, the county’s Christmas campaign co-ordinator, who purchased the presents on behalf of Smiths. All the gifts have been donated to Northampton care home Welford House.

Also, affectionately known as ‘Mrs Christmas’ she said: “Sadly there are children out there who – for whatever reason – may not be getting presents or spending time with their families this year. It breaks my heart knowing there will be kids out there this Christmas who will be in care, feeling lonely and unloved.

“What Smiths Farm Shop has done is truly inspiring and hopefully will show these young people that there are people who still care. I purchased toys, toiletries and basic clothing like hats, gloves and scarves, and when we handed them over to the children and young people it was a magical moment.”

Proprietor of the farm shop, Adrian Smith said: “At Smiths Farm Shop it’s important we always try to give back to the local community or environment. We wanted to do something special this year for kids in care as it can’t be much fun being in a children’s home and away from family over the festive period.

“Christmas is a busy time for us as a business as we’ve become well known for our variety of trees, but we still wanted to do something that would benefit the children of Northampton. We hope that our small contribution has helped put a smile on at least one child’s face this Christmas.”

Smiths Farm Shop has been selling Christmas trees for more than 30 years. They are cut fresh from a Leicestershire plantation and are transported straight to the farm where they were laid out immediately for sale.

This year, for the first time ever, farm visitors were able to view a massive range of trees displayed across the field so they could see exactly what it was they were buying before completing their festive transaction.