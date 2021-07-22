Northampton family 'worried sick' about Harriet the tortoise who has been missing for nine days

A family in Northampton are "worried sick" about their tortoise, who has now been missing for over a week.

Senior carer, Michelle De Sousa, along with her husband, Neil, and their three children aged 11, 13 and 21 have had their pet tortoise, Harriet, for 15 years.

They are now desperately appealing to the public to keep an eye out for her after she went missing from their home in Frank Large Walk in Upton last Tuesday (July 13).

Missing: Harriet the tortoise.

Michelle said: "When we first got her, she was so small she could fit in the palm of your hand.

"We have loved watching her grow over the years, she’s a cheeky little character.

"She’ll clamber over your feet if she spots you have her veggies then she races over to us.

"She somehow escaped on Tuesday last week and we have looked everywhere for her.

"She could be under bushes, in long grass, behind a shed or in a garage, in one of the car parks or - our biggest fear - on the road somewhere around the local area.

"Myself, partner Neil and our three children are worried sick about her and missing her enormously."

The family is urging anyone in the Upton area to look under bushes, behind garden pots, sheds, garages or if anyone is out walking - particularly on St Crispin's playing field - to keep an eye out for Harriet.