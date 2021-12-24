Northampton family spectacularly lights up home in bid to raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

A Northampton family is raising money for an end-of-life care charity through the power of Christmas lights.

Dean and Alix Bunce have spectacularly lit up their new Redrow home in Kingsland Park, Spinney Hill, to raise funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

So far, at the time of writing (Friday, December 24) the pair have raised £380 of their £200 target.

Dean and Alix's home in Kingsland Park

Dean said: “We’ve always enjoyed decorating our home in the run up to Christmas, but it’s incredibly special to put up decorations in your new home for the first time.

“This year, we wanted to make it extra special by raising funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, a cause that’s very close to our hearts.

"It’s wonderful to be able to combine festivities with raising funds so they can continue supporting those in the community.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to...our wonderful community at Kingsland Park and to everyone who has donated.”

Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides specialist palliative care for people diagnosed with life-limiting illnesses and their families at the hospice in Kettering Road and across Northamptonshire through its [email protected] community care team; helping patients to enjoy the best quality of life possible.