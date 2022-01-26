A Northampton estate agent raised more than £14,000 for Northamptonshire Mind in 2021, with staff pledging yet more support even as the company switches to other charities.

O’Riordan Bond, which has branches in Weston Favell, Abington and Earls Barton, donated ten pounds for every valuation done throughout 2021.

The funds were then donated to the charity quarterly with large cheques.

While slightly missing their £15,000 target for the year, the effort continued the company's record of supporting charities. Staff at O’Riordan Bond have previously supported Willen Hospice, amongst others and the response this year has been just as positive.

Sarah Hillier, CEO of Northamptonshire Mind, said: “The effort and ongoing support O’Riordan Bond has shown to us and our service users over the past year has been truly inspiring.

"It is crucial we continue to provide our services throughout Northamptonshire at this time - when mental health is high on the agenda and the forefront of our minds.

"Moving forward we fully expect to see that high demand continuing and that is why it is so important to have community-spirited companies such as O’Riordan Bond supporting us. We cannot thank the staff there enough.”

Nick Tite, communications and fundraising officer for the charity, added: “The management and staff were true to their commitment - raising an astonishing £14,414. This has helped us support our communities and work with service users to improve mental well-being across our county.”

When asked why they chose to support Northamptonshire Mind in 2021, Natasia Seward, marketing assistant for the O’Riordan Bond, said that the company wanted to be seen as one that cares, with their funds boosting the resources for those who struggled mentally during lockdown and beyond.

She said: "We chose this charity because of the pandemic. A lot of people suffered mentally through the pandemic and we just wanted to help a charity that focused mental health and the wellbeing of everyone.

"I think we'll really help with the resources and the support they can offer. Mind does a lot throughout the year, especially Northamptonshire Mind. We know from talking to Nick Tite all the great ways they hope to put our contributions to use.