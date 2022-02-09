Northampton driver, 60, 'slightly injured' after being freed by firefighters from wreck following head-on smash
Victim taken to MK hospital following lucky escape in collision on A422
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:32 am
Crash investigators admit they were 'thankful' a 60-year-old driver from Northampton somehow escaped with only minor injuries from a head-on smash on Tuesday (February 8).
Firefighters from Buckinghamshire freed the trapped man from a wrecked Kia Picanto following the collision on the A422 Deanshanger Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of the Kia, a 60-year-old Northampton man, was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for treatment but thankfully his injury has been described as slight."