Crash investigators admit they were 'thankful' a 60-year-old driver from Northampton somehow escaped with only minor injuries from a head-on smash on Tuesday (February 8).

Firefighters from Buckinghamshire freed the trapped man from a wrecked Kia Picanto following the collision on the A422 Deanshanger Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of the Kia, a 60-year-old Northampton man, was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for treatment but thankfully his injury has been described as slight."