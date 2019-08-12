Northampton doctors surgery not taking bookings after power cut

Engineers are working round-the-clock at a Northampton doctors surgery to fix their computer systems.

Homes and business were left without power across Northampton on Friday evening after issues with two power generators caused loss of power in selected UK areas.

This morning St Luke's Primary Care Centre is still dealing with the aftermath of the power shortage.

In a statement published on their Facebook page this morning, it said: "Following the nationwide power cut on Friday, we currently have no computer system.

"Engineers are working on finding a fix.

"At present we are not able to deal with any routine issues including routine appointment bookings, results queries, or referral queries.

"Status updates will be posted on our website and Facebook page.

"Thank you for your patience."