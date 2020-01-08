Northampton Debenhams not on new list of store closures for January 2020

Debenhams has confirmed a further 19 of its stores across the UK will close their doors for good this month, after the company entered administration last year.

The struggling department store announced a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) in April 2019, announcing the closure of 22 stores by 2020, affecting 1,200 workers.

Impending closures

This month the retailer has now confirmed that 19 more of its stores will close their doors between 11 and 25 January, and Northampton's Drapery store is not on the list.

This is the full list of stores and the dates they are due to close:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester – January 11

Birmingham The Fort – January 11

Kirkcaldy, Fife – January 11

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey – January 11

Wandsworth, London – January 11

Wolverhampton – January 11

Chatham, Kent – January 15

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – January 15

Slough, Berkshire – January 15

Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham – January 15

Welwyn, Herfordshire – January 15

Witney, Oxfordshire – January 15

Ashford, Kent – January 19

Canterbury, Kent – January 19

Eastbourne, East Sussex – January 19

Folkestone, Kent – January 19

Southport, Merseyside – January 19

Southsea, Portsmouth – January 19

Wimbledon, London – January 19

More closures to come

The closures come as part of a plan, which will see around 50 shops shut in total during a three-year strategy, leaving 110 shops trading under the Debenhams brand.

Following the 19 store closures this month (January 2020), a further 28 stores are expected to shut next year, although details of the locations have not yet been released.

The closures are expected to result in around 660 job losses.

The company entered administration in April last year after struggling to compete with online marketplaces and adapt to a decline in high street shopping.

