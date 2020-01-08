Northampton Debenhams not on new list of store closures for January 2020

Debenhams has confirmed a further 19 of its stores across the UK will close their doors for good this month, after the company entered administration last year.
The struggling department store announced a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) in April 2019, announcing the closure of 22 stores by 2020, affecting 1,200 workers.
Impending closures
This month the retailer has now confirmed that 19 more of its stores will close their doors between 11 and 25 January, and Northampton's Drapery store is not on the list.
This is the full list of stores and the dates they are due to close:
Altrincham, Greater Manchester – January 11
Birmingham The Fort – January 11
Kirkcaldy, Fife – January 11
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey – January 11
Wandsworth, London – January 11
Wolverhampton – January 11
Chatham, Kent – January 15
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – January 15
Slough, Berkshire – January 15
Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham – January 15
Welwyn, Herfordshire – January 15
Witney, Oxfordshire – January 15
Ashford, Kent – January 19
Canterbury, Kent – January 19
Eastbourne, East Sussex – January 19
Folkestone, Kent – January 19
Southport, Merseyside – January 19
Southsea, Portsmouth – January 19
Wimbledon, London – January 19
More closures to come
The closures come as part of a plan, which will see around 50 shops shut in total during a three-year strategy, leaving 110 shops trading under the Debenhams brand.
Following the 19 store closures this month (January 2020), a further 28 stores are expected to shut next year, although details of the locations have not yet been released.
The closures are expected to result in around 660 job losses.
The company entered administration in April last year after struggling to compete with online marketplaces and adapt to a decline in high street shopping.
