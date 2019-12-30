Northampton dad's family say they are 'forever grateful' for kind donations after traumatic crash

The wife of a Northampton man who is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a car says she is "forever grateful" to the dozens of strangers who have donated to keep a roof over her family's head.

Brett Purcell was severely injured in a collision with a car while walking on Lings Way at around 8.30pm on December 19.

Brett's wife Julia says she has been "overwhelmed" by the generosity of strangers and friends who have donated to help keep a roof over her family's head.

Today (December 31), more than 10 days later, the 38-year-old remains sedated in hospital following extensive emergency surgery in the hours after the crash.

For his wife and their two daughters, it meant they had to go through Christmas Day without him this year, and must still go through the agonising wait for news about his condition.

But now, Brett's wife Julia wants to thank the dozens of friends, family and strangers in the past four days who have donated to a crowdfunding page to help pay her family's bills until Brett recovers.

The fundraising page on GoFundMe has raised over £2,300 in just four days to help Julia feed her daughters and cover their day-to-day costs.

Brett had to undergo emergency surgery in the hours after the crash. He has been under sedation for over 10 days.

She said: "I'm just overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of people - not just the donations but the kind words as well.

"I don't think I would have made it through Christmas without them. People have said such nice things.

"Brett is currently sedated and his two girls aged 11 and two spent Christmas without him. It was the hardest day ever for them and the little one cries for her daddy all the time."

Julia says Brett's accident insurance provider has stated they will not make good on their policy until a police investigation into the 38-year-old's accident is completed.

It means the GoFundMe page is helping the family stay afloat while Brett - a self-employed landscaper - is in the hospital.

Brett was walking on Lings Way when he was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 207 Verve between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on December 19.

Northamptonshire Police is asking anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

For more information on Brett's story, visit the GoFundMe page.