Northampton dad is taking on 52 marathons in aid of his poorly son Lewis

A self-confessed 'bonkers' dad is running 52 marathons in 52 weeks to raise money for his ill son to mark his 18th birthday.

Gary Herbert's son, Lewis, was diagnosed with West’s Syndrome at three months old, which then developed into Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) - a rare form of epilepsy which means he can have more than 100 seizures every day.

To raise money for Lewis, Gary Herbert is pushing himself to the limits this year.

To mark Lewis' 18th birthday, Gary is running one marathon a week, starting from October 1, for an entire year.

All funds will be raised for the Life of Lewis appeal which has so far funded a sensory garden for the teen and a wheelchair-accessible front door.

Gary said: "I’ve decided to try and raise the bar for Lewis' eighteenth year. Yes, I am truly bonkers.

"I will be going into unknown territory and will need all the encouragement I can get.

"This maybe a bridge too far for me, and is sure to test my mental and physical resolve to the absolute limit, but I have promised Lewis that I will give it all I have to complete the challenge."

For further details about Lewis’ appeal please visit www.lifeforlewis.co.uk