Northampton D-Day veterans invited to memorial day

A Northampton care home is holding a D-Day commemoration service in their grounds this month.

St. Christopher’s Church of England War Memorial Home, in Abington Park Crescent, is appealing for any local D-Day veterans and their families to join with them in their commemoration.

The service will take part at 11am, on Wednesday, May 22, and like the events which are due to take place in Normandy the memorial will be followed by a picnic lunch in the grounds, and gazebos and marquee cover has been arranged.

Veterans and their families are invited to bring a picnic with them and watch a concert afterwards by the Homestead Singers.

St. Christopher’s Care Home is set in four acres of landscaped grounds, opposite Abington Park.

If you are a D-day veteran or a family member and would like to attend you are asked to contact Caroline Morris, community liaison volunteer, on 01604 700534 or email her via caroline.morris@btinternet.com, with the details of the veteran and which service or regiment they served when taking part in D-Day on 6 June 1944, by May 17.