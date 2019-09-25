Northampton couple thank 'fantastic' staff after Thomas Cook flight home from honeymoon cancelled

A couple from Northampton paid tribute to the 'fantastic' staff helping them after their Thomas Cook flight home from their honeymoon was cancelled.

Joanna and Gwyn Evans-Jones were concerned about when they would get to return from Rhodes following the travel firm's collapse on Monday (September 23).

Thomas Cook on Abington Street, Northampton, closed on Monday

But they flew back to the same airport they left from, Birmingham, yesterday (Wednesday) thanks to the work of the (CAA), Thomas Cook representatives working unpaid and their hotel.

"The CAA (Civil Aviation Authority), reps and the hotel were extremely good and helpful so it didn't affect our honeymoon," she said from the airport.

"The ATOL staff in the airport are helpful too, there's quite a few of them."

After getting married in May, Joanna and Gwyn have spent 11 nights on the Greek island for their honeymoon - all booked through Thomas Cook

But the firm's collapse left Joanna worried about her medication as she only had enough to last until she got home and whether they would fly back to Birmingham or somewhere else.

The huge repatriation effort from the British government and the CAA has meant they are returning on the same date and about the same time as their original flights.

For more information about what Thomas Cook customers should do, visit thomascook.caa.co.uk.

