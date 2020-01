Deliverers are needed to distribute the Northampton Chronicle and Echo in certain areas of the town.

We currently have vacancies for deliverers in Boughton, Boughton Green, Kingsley Park and Phillipsville.

Delivery is once a week on a Thursday and will be approximately 20 - 30 papers.

All applicants must be 13 and over.

For further details and to apply, please email natalie.rodgers@jpimedia.co.uk