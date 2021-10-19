Northampton charity founder wins national kindness award as voted for by HELLO! readers

A charity founder from Northampton has won a national kindness award as voted for by HELLO! readers.

Lorraine Lewis set up The Lewis Foundation with her husband Lee back in 2016 when Lee’s mum was receiving cancer treatment.

The foundation hands out gifts and offers support to cancer patients at hospitals across the Midlands and has gone from strength to strength since it was formed.

Lorraine Lewis was presented with her award by Sarah Ferguson.

Now Lorraine has bagged a national kindness gong at the HELLO! magazine’s annual inspiration awards.

The Inspiration Awards was created to highlight people whose talents have ‘empowered and inspired’ others during the last 12 months, and the star-studded ceremony at the Corinthia London on October 5, which involved celebrities including Elizabeth Hurley, Alesha Dixon and David Furnish.

Lorraine’s award was presented to her by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Lorraine said: “I am so grateful that our work has been recognised in this way and that this award was voted for by the magazine’s own readers.

Lorraine and Lee with Sarah.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to raise awareness of the work we do to everyone who attended, and we were blown away by the kindness and support that was shown to us in making a difference to adult cancer patients in hospital and the community.

“Lee and I met so many amazing people, we still can’t quite believe this is real.”

After presenting Lorraine with her award, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, said: “The Lewis Foundation is exceptional.

“It’s a classic example of the Inspirational Awards because it’s based in the Midlands and this lady is a lawyer yet still manages to go and look after cancer patients and all hours of the night.”

The Lewis Foundation is currently looking for business and corporate partners to sponsor and support their work.