Northampton care home to throw birthday surprises today as amazing Nancy turns 100

Radio and bowls loving Nancy Summers has received her first telegram from the Queen today as she reaches a century.

Care home staff at St Christophers Care Home, in Abington Park Crescent, are throwing Nancy Summers a party today as she reaches an impressive milestone birthday.

Nancy, who is originally from Birmingham, left school as 14 years old to work 48 hours a week in a brush factory, earning eight shillings a week - equivalent to 40p today.

One of her earliest memories is going to Woolworths with her older sister in the city to buy dolls, and she recalled spending her one penny a week on four ounces of sweets.

Nancy, who has two brothers and two sisters, never been married but lost her partner in the Second World War.

Later in life she then went on to work for Halfords in the store room generating customers orders - a job she said she really enjoyed before moving to Northampton.

In her spare time she has enjoyed going to the cinema and listening to music - her favourite singer being Jim Reeves.

She now has limited eyesight but still enjoys the company of BBC Radio 2, likes to play carpet bowls and sitting in the care home gardens in the sunshine.

Manager of St. Christopher's, Sarah Clarke said: "Nancy has been with us for nearly five years and she always has a smile on her face and is a joy to be around.

"I know her extended family have a few surprises planned for her 100th birthday... but I am not divulging just what."

Nancy is the first of five St Christopher's residents celebrating their 100th birthdays this year.