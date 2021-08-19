Northampton cancer survivor, 12, meets others who ‘can do anything’ on inspirational trip

A 12-year-old cancer survivor who has spent most of his life living with cancer or dealing with the aftermath has met other young people in similar positions at a trust-run trip.

Daniel Herman, from Northampton, was just five when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

In 2018, Daniel set off on his first voyage with The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which aims to help young people who have or have had cancer meet people who have had similar experiences.

Daniel Herman got to experience plenty of water sports on the trip.

Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the trips have been on hold for more than a year, but Daniel was able to head back out this month with a week at a water park adventure centre in the Lake District.

Daniel said: “None of my friends have actually had cancer like me so making new friends that have had it and learning new things helped me grow so I wanted to come back and try new activities.

“When I had leukaemia I didn’t really know what cancer was, but in the last few years I have started to get more knowledge about it and it kind of worries me thinking it’s going to come back, but these trips help because I know everyone here has had it.

“Being around others like me that had cancer really helps because we have all beaten it and know we can do anything.”

Along with 19 other young people aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, Daniel enjoyed five days of gorge walking, high ropes, windsurfing and more.

Daniel added: “I learnt how to windsurf, I learnt how to do lots of new things like push myself to the max and work as a team.

“The new skills I learnt I never knew I could learn; I didn’t know I could push myself that far, being with the trust really helped me as it’s nice seeing new people and making friends.”

The trust hopes to inspire young people to believe in a brighter future as they feel valued, accepted, optimistic and independent.