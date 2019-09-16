Northampton cafe hopes to make a difference by offering free delivery for pensioners

A kindhearted owner of a family-run cafe in Northampton is offering free delivery to pensioners in a bid to tackle isolation in the elderly in his community.

Any OAPs in the Far Cotton and Delapre who order at least £5 worth of food or drink from Great British Munch can have it delivered to them for nothing.

And every week, one lucky elderly customer will win a freebie - all because the owner of the St Leonards Road cafe, Nic Farrell, felt the desire to give something back.

"I'm a Cotton boy born and bred and my wife Hannah used to be a carer and we were talking one night and thought there are a lot of older people you see in the cafe but then don't see again for weeks on end.

"So we thought it would be nice to do something in the local area."

Pensioners can call the shop to make their order and a member of staff will deliver it, as well as having a chat if they feel they are particularly vulnerable or lonely.

Nic, 44, said: "If we can make a difference in someone's life by taking a few minutes out of our day then I'm all for it."

The offer started last week and Nic said a few people have made the most of it, some of whom even remember him when he was a boy.

To order, call the cafe on 01604 764111.