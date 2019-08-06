Northampton boy enjoys 'amazing' moment as mascot for Community Shield at Wembley

A Northampton boy had a moment he will never forget as he walked out at Wembley Stadium with the players before the FA Community Shield on Sunday (August 4).

Rory Jones was welcomed by more than 77,500 people as the player mascot for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva after winning a McDonald's competition.

Rory Jones from Northampton with Bernardo Silva of Manchester City in the line-up before the FA Community Shield at Wembley. Photo: McDonald's

The nine-year-old said afterwards: “Walking out at Wembley was amazing! It was so loud, and it was really exciting seeing all the fans cheering for us.

"I can’t wait to tell all my friends at school about this.”

Reigning Premier League and Emirates FA Cup champions Manchester City lifted the trophy after beating Liverpool on penalties as they match finished 1-1 after extra-time.

McDonald’s has committed to providing more than five million hours of football to five-11 year-olds and giving 500,000 children the chance to play football for the first time by 2022 through Fun Football Centers and other initiatives around the UK.

England legend and McDonald’s ambassador Sir Geoff Hurst said: “I know what it’s like to walk out in front of a big crowd at Wembley and it’s a feeling you can’t re-create.

"The reaction from the crowd makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up and it’s something you never forget.

"I’m sure Rory had an incredible experience and it’s great to know that football can have such a positive impact.”

