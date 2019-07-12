Northampton Borough Council issues warning over unofficial clothing banks

Residents in Northampton are urged to keep an eye out when donating their clothes to charity by the means of a clothing bank.

It comes as Far Cotton Residents Association identified a so-called 'illegal clothing bin' in the car park on the Rec Centre, which has now been removed.

Sixteen bags filled with clothes were left strewn around the bin, which were then taken to Age Concern in St Leonard’s Road by the residents association.

Reports of a fake charity bin has also been reported on Facebook group 'Spotted Duston' where residents claim a green bin appeared this month outside the Co-op with no charity links.

A Northampton Borough Council spokesperson said: “Concerns have been raised over clothes banks, that are not attached to a charity, appearing in the town.

"To make sure your donated clothes are going to a registered charity, please keep a look out for the charity number on the banks. If these banks are located on borough council land, we will investigate.”