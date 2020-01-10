Northampton born Will Lovell named captain of rugby league team London Broncos

Will Lovell has been selected to lead the London-based team as they begin their 2020 BetFred Championship season.

After impressing in pre-season training the Northampton native has been chosen by head coach Danny Ward to captain the team.

Will Lovell.

The six foot, four inches centre will lead the team as they kick off their season with an away fixture against Hull on Saturday (January 12).

Lovell, who played rugby union for Northampton Saints for a short time, said: "I was quite shocked but very humbled to receive the news from Wardy (Danny Ward).

"It will be a great honour to captain the club that gave me the opportunity to play professional rugby.

"I have come through the system here and know what it means to wear the London Broncos jersey with pride so I can’t wait to lead the team this season.”

"I started this journey at 16 years of age. I would never of guessed that 10 years later I would be captaining the team.

"It’s an honour and something that will mean a lot to my myself and my family. I only hope to do it justice."

But the new skipper's journey to success has not always been plain sailing.

He added: "It has not been straight forward. I started as an under 16 with the Harlequins RL team, as it was known then, and came through the system at Under 18s and Under 20s in which I also captained the team for a period of time.

"I was then fortunate enough to be signed with the first team and went on to play three seasons for the club before injuries forced me in the direction of a different path.

"After a short spell in rugby union with Northampton Saints, I played part time with London Skolars for three years before being invited back to the Broncos by Wardy and Andrew Henderson.

"It was here that I had another set back through injury and decided to utilise this time by community coaching in the local schools with John Keyes’ guidance, whilst rehabilitating my knee.

"Finally, I signed back for the Broncos full time and have been here since, enjoying being part of a fantastic set up which has produced some of my best rugby to date."