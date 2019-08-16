Northampton-born Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy being treated for heart attack in New York City

Northampton-born singer Peter Murphy, the front-man of 1980s band Bauhaus, is in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

A post on the singer's Instagram account says the 'Godfather of goth' was rushed to hospital in the US city on Tuesday evening (August 13), finding out it was a heart attack the next morning.

Mr Murphy's family said in a statement: "We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!"

The Instagram post says Mr Murphy was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital 'due to shortness of breath' and was unable to perform his scheduled concert at Le Poisson Rouge.

Cardiologist Jason Song said in a statement the singer had a myocardial infarction so he had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medication - he remains in hospital.

The remaining four shows of Mr Murphy's residency at Le Poisson Rouge (LPR) have been postponed to an undetermined date.

Peter Murphy in 2006. Photo: Getty Images

The New York venue added in a statement: "All of us at LPR are devastated by this news.

"Peter’s performances and presence over the past twelve days have been amazing - both onstage and off.

"We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR."