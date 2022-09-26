Northampton bingo fan wins £100,000 while spending a penny as 'lucky' numbers hit jackpot
Joy for dad-of-two who popped to the loo
A bingo fan spent a penny at a Northampton bookies – and came back to find he’d won £100,000.
Dad-of two Danut Sulca picked his ‘lucky’ numbers — 8, 19, 23, 37, 45 and 49 — and wagered £1 on Bonus King Bingo at his local Betfred shop in St James Square, then popped to the loo.
The 49-year-old warehouse worker returned to be told his numbers had come up.
Shop manager Jason Kelly said: “I thought he was going to pass out with the excitement.
"I went round to give him a hug and hold him up, then got him a glass of water.
“He knew he’d won a decent amount but not £100,000. Danut is a regular customer, a really nice bloke who deserves his big win.”
Danut said: “I just can’t believe it. I rang my wife Elina and she was crying because like me she is so happy. We had some extra drinks to celebrate a win that has changed our lives forever.
“We both work shifts on minimum wage so you can imagine how much £100,000 means to us.”
Danut’s numbers were chosen as 8 is because August is the month when he was born, 45 as it’s Elina’s age and 49, which is his age. His opted for 19 as it was 1973 when he was born and as there are only 49 numbers in the game he switched 73 to make 37. Regarding his sixth number Danut was born on August 23, which was in his mind when making his selection… but simply wanted to include 33!