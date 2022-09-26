Northampton bingo fan wins £100,000 while spending a penny as 'lucky' numbers hit jackpot

A bingo fan spent a penny at a Northampton bookies – and came back to find he’d won £100,000.

Dad-of two Danut Sulca picked his ‘lucky’ numbers — 8, 19, 23, 37, 45 and 49 — and wagered £1 on Bonus King Bingo at his local Betfred shop in St James Square, then popped to the loo.

The 49-year-old warehouse worker returned to be told his numbers had come up.

Lucky £100,000 winners Elina and Danut with Betford shop manager Jason Kelly

Shop manager Jason Kelly said: “I thought he was going to pass out with the excitement.

"I went round to give him a hug and hold him up, then got him a glass of water.

“He knew he’d won a decent amount but not £100,000. Danut is a regular customer, a really nice bloke who deserves his big win.”

Danut said: “I just can’t believe it. I rang my wife Elina and she was crying because like me she is so happy. We had some extra drinks to celebrate a win that has changed our lives forever.

“We both work shifts on minimum wage so you can imagine how much £100,000 means to us.”