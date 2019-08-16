Northampton Balloon Festival ready for take off tonight - weather permitting...

The iconic Northampton Balloon Festival is ready to grace the town's skies this weekend - if the weather behaves itself.

The first hot air balloons of the 30th annual festival are set to take off from Billing Aquadrome tonight at 6pm - but a forecast of heavy rain throughout today threatens to put a dampener on the pilots' plans.

It will mark the beginning of the two-day event and kick off a weekend of ballooning, stunt shows and music at Billing Aquadrome, off Crow Lane.

Pilots are hoping to fly their balloons at 6am and 6pm starting from today until Sunday night.

Saturday night will also see a tethered "glow" spectacle, where the balloons will light up like lanterns above the venue.

However, strong winds and heavy are forecasted for most of today (August 16), which could blow plans off course.

Meanwhile, Saturday and Sunday are expected to both be partly cloudy with winds of up to 20mph, which could affect flying conditions.

