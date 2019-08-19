Northampton Balloon Festival gets off the ground despite 'touch and go' weather

The annual Northampton Balloon Festival took flight this weekend despite struggles against strong winds across the town.

Dozens of hot air balloons were able to lift off at the annual festival despite turbulent weather at Billing Aquadrome.

Although regular flights were planned every day throughout the weekend, it took until Saturday evening for the first two hot air balloons to get off the ground as pilots anxiously waited for winds to subside.

A total of 12 balloons were also cleared for take off with the sunrise around 6am on Sunday morning and were spotted across Northamptonshire.

Pilots were also able to hold a "glow" after dark on Saturday evening, where tethered balloons fired up their burners to light up the campsite.

In a series of posts on their official Facebook page, Northampton Balloon Festival reported: "Sadly, the winds have beaten us this evening [Sunday] and there will be no flying.

The Northampton Balloon Festival took flight this weekend despite turbulent weather. Credit: Finbarr Christmas

"This is just as frustrating for the balloonists, who have travelled from all over the country to attend.

"Despite the challenging conditions, we managed to get balloons flying from the event on Friday morning, Saturday evening and Sunday morning, along with a glow last night.

"Thanks to all the balloonists who travelled across the country to support the event."

