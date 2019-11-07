Northampton baker who runs 'one-woman operation' out her home kitchen claims silver medal at international cake decorating convention

A 'one-woman army' who runs her business out of her Northampton kitchen has claimed a silver medal at the world's foremost cake convention.

Diane Ostler was first drawn to professional cake decorating in 2014 after her experiences picking a centrepiece for her own wedding.

Diane runs her decorating business out of her home kitchen in Kingsthorpe.

But now, just five years later, the Northampton baker and paramedic has claimed second prize for her bespoke wedding cakes at Cake International - the world's leading convention on sugarcraft, decorating and baking.

Diane's tripled-tiered creation wowed judges and the public at the expo on Saturday (Nov 2) at Birmingham NEC, where she beat more than 60 other entrants to the silver medal in the weddings category.

Diane said: "I only went with the hope of getting something on the judge's table - I never expected to do so well.

"The sense of pride you get is amazing. I was absolutely blown away."

One of Diane's specialist wedding creations.

Diane runs her one-woman business, Dilicious Cake Creations, out of her kitchen at home in Kingsthorpe.

She started the business after "getting a bug for it" following her wedding to husband Mick in 2014, before launching the company a year alter.

She said: "My own experience when picking a cake for my wedding was it was hard to find a cake that did everything; it either looked good but just tasted okay, or just looked okay but tasted good. I want my cakes to look good and taste good too.

"It's special for me when you sit down with a couple and get to know what they want. If I help drop the cake off at the venue I also get to see the impact it makes.

Diane's award-winning wedding cake at Cake International.

"I'm already thinking about what I want o do for next year's Cake International."