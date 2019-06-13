Northampton baby charity for mums-in-need celebrate creating 1,000 urgent starter packs

Award-winning charity, Baby Basics Northampton, is celebrating a major milestone this week.

Baby Basics responds to referrals by health visitors and children's centres to create starter packs consisting of a Moses basket, along with a new mattress, baby clothing, bedding and towels packed with toiletries for both new mum and baby.

For some, the starter pack provides the only items they have for their child.

A midwife, who works with the project, said: “The team are fantastic. Their dedication and passion is evident to see.

"Their efforts are so valuable to the women and their families. A lot of my women would not manage without the starter packs provided. I cannot praise Baby Basics enough.

"I am lucky to see the gratitude of women and their families when I deliver the starter packs.”

Each basket is given in the hope that it will provide a safe place for the infant to sleep and give them both a positive start to life.

A number of volunteers have recently joined the staff team to help with the project. The volunteers, alongside a wide community of donators, crafters and supporters have played a vital role in helping them reach this milestone.

“The support we receive from the community is fantastic”, Baby Basics volunteer Julie Bainbridge said.

“We would like to thank everyone who is, or has been, involved in Baby Basics, Northampton. We’re so grateful for every donation drop-off point, every knitted blanket, every grant given, every pack of nappies."

If you would like to know more about Baby Basics Northampton, or to find out how you can support them in sending out their next 1,000 baskets, please visit their Facebook page.