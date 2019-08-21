Northampton August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: Your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi and Waitrose

The August bank holiday will soon be upon us – and if you’re planning on popping to the supermarket, you need to read this.
Here’s our rundown of opening times for Northampton’s Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose supermarkets on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).
SAINSBURY’S
Gambrel Road: 8am - 8pm
Grosvenor Centre store: 10am - 5pm
TESCO
Northampton South Extra, Clannell Road: 9am - 8pm
Northampton Weston Favell Extra: 9am - 6pm
Northampton Metro, 42-46 Abington St: 9am - 6pm
ASDA
London Road, Far Cotton: 7am - 8pm
Thornton Road, Kingsthorpe: 7am - 8pm
Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe: 7am - 8pm
MORRISONS
Victoria Promenade: 8am - 7pm
Kettering Road: 8am - 7pm
WAITROSE
The Kingsthorpe Centre, Harborough Road: 9am - 6pm
Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton: 9am - 6pm
ALDI
All stores: 8am - 8pm
LIDL
All stores: 8am - 6pm