Northampton August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: Your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi and Waitrose

Opening hours for supermarkets in Northampton for August Bank Holiday 2019
The August bank holiday will soon be upon us – and if you’re planning on popping to the supermarket, you need to read this.

Here’s our rundown of opening times for Northampton’s Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose supermarkets on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).

SAINSBURY’S

Gambrel Road: 8am - 8pm

Grosvenor Centre store: 10am - 5pm

TESCO

Northampton South Extra, Clannell Road: 9am - 8pm

Northampton Weston Favell Extra: 9am - 6pm

Northampton Metro, 42-46 Abington St: 9am - 6pm

ASDA

London Road, Far Cotton: 7am - 8pm

Thornton Road, Kingsthorpe: 7am - 8pm

Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe: 7am - 8pm

MORRISONS

Victoria Promenade: 8am - 7pm

Kettering Road: 8am - 7pm

WAITROSE

The Kingsthorpe Centre, Harborough Road: 9am - 6pm​​

Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton: 9am - 6pm​​

ALDI

All stores: 8am - 8pm

LIDL

All stores: 8am - 6pm