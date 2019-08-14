Northampton artist brightens up terraced house with phoenix mural

Come rain, wind or shine Amy Proud has been out in force fine tuning her mural to give her street a sense of pride.

This is the first Northampton-based mural for the children's book illustrator who is taking part in a campaign to bring a sense of community to her street.

The completed mural will be of a phoenix.

As well as the mural, neighbours in Victoria Road have planted flowers in recycling boxes and regularly litter pick, to deter anti-social behaviour.

Amy, who has been eyeing up the wall for a couple of months, asked the landlord for his permission before she got to work with her brushes on Monday morning.

Since the beginning of the week, she has been caught in sunny rays and torrential rain but the unpredictable weather has not put her off.

Although her work has been delayed, she hopes to get the work of art finished at the end of next week.

Amy's painting station has been set up all week at Ecton Street.

She said: "I just thought it would brighten it up really.

"It was such a scruffy wall and it just felt a bit neglected.

"We thought we would do something fun with it."

Amy is halfway through painting the phoenix design and has based the idea on regeneration - giving a new-found inspiration to her street.