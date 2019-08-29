Northampton ale house opens new pub garden in time for first beer festival

The Secret Beer Garden Festival is taking place at St Giles Ale House between Thursday, September 26 and Sunday, September 29 with live music, 15 real ales, six real ciders, free entry and a BBQ.

It comes after the owner Terry Steers has this week opened his revamped beer garden following a helping hand from his friend Ian Edwards who renovated the garden in just over one day.

The garden has been fitted out with Rattan furniture for 16 people with decorative trailing hops and fairy lights hanging from the pergola, which cost in the region of £4,000.

It also features tables made out of old whiskey barrels for standing customers.

Terry said: "It will be the first time we've ever played music."

The pub - which first opened in 2016 - was Terry's life-long dream, and instead of playing music it endorses the art of conversation.

He added: "The music licence is purely for the garden only, there will be none played inside, it's just for the music festival. I'm sticking to the tradition of it being a conversational pub."

Inside, pub-goers can choose from a selection of six real ales from around the county and a continental lager menu that changes every few weeks.

The watering-hole, which also serves wine and fruit cider, is closed on Mondays but open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 noon - 7pm, Thursday 12 noon - 8pm, Friday and Saturday 12 noon - 11pm and Sunday 12 noon - 6pm.

