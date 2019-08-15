Northampton Academy's head girl Kemi well on her way to becoming a doctor after being in care

Kemi Ade Yemi has overcome hardship to be where she is today.

For five she was in care and came to Northampton unexpectedly in 2016.

She hardly knew anyone in the town and could not find a school to continue her GCSEs.

After starting all over again at Malcolm Arnold Academy she managed to bag 12 A*-A grades - with just six months to revise for her new subjects.

This gave her a new-found confidence to reach for her dream to become a doctor - and she moved to Northampton Academy to pursue her A-Levels.

"Coming to Northampton Academy I wanted to do medicine - I did not think I had the confidence in myself," Kemi said.

"I did not think it was something I could do but I prepared as much as I could.

"I thought if it ended up killing me, it ended up killing me but at least I did my best. If I knew I did my best I knew that it would be okay."

Today, Kemi anxiously opened her brown envelope to find she had achieved B,B,C in her results.

This means that the head girl has got a place at King's College London to study to become a medic, after receiving three top university offers.

After taking a mixture of science and mathematics exams Kemi knew that being a doctor was the right career choice for her - and she could use her skills to care for others.

"I think I have always cared for people and being the head girl I have done mentoring," she said.

"I sit with other children in care in the mornings and I ask them how school is going.

"As long as I'm making a difference that's all that matters. We are only on this earth once and remembered by the people we touch."