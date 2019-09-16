Nominees revealed: Time to vote for your favourite hair salon in Northampton

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in Northampton. Are they a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!

Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.



Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive. So who do you want to win?

The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist. We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019!

To vote couldn’t be easier.

All you need to do is fill in the entry form in the current edition of the Chron (on sale until Wednesday September 18).



The closing date for votes is noon on Friday, September 20.

The nominees

1. Anu Beauty, Poyntz Lane, Northampton

2. Aqua Beauty, Suite 2, Northampton Business Centre, Corner of Compton Street and Lower Harding Street, Northampton

3. Aurora Hairdressing, 19 Castilian Street, Northampton

4. Barbella Hair, 72 Saint Giles Street, Northampton

5. Beauty With Inn, 5 Harlestone Road, Northampton

6. Bonds Beauty, 2 St Giles’ Square, Northampton

7. Boutique fifty One, 110 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton

8. Chalmers Hair, 40 Harlestone Road, Northampton

9. Chiantis Hair, 22 Gold Street, Northampton

10. Christian Wiles Hairdressing, 1 St Edmund’s Street, Northampton

11. Complexions, 38 Brookland Road, Northampton

12. Daniel Granger Hairdressing, 104 Abington Street, Northampton

13. David Brown Hairdressing, 10 Patterdale Walk, Northampton

14. Elliott Reeve, 3 Weston Favell Centre, Northampton

15. Faccia, 42 Princes Walk, Northampton

16. Faking It , 5 Williams Way, Northampton

17. G&E McIntyres, Unit 2 6A The Ridings, St Giles’ Street, Northampton

18. Identity Hair & Beauty, 1B Quarry Road, Northampton

19. Inspirations Hair by Lyniki, 12 Kent Road, Upton, Northampton

20. Jen’s Hair Salon, Billing Garden Village, Northampton

21. Jungle Red Hair & Beauty, 330 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

22. Kate Haynes, Wellington Buildings, 47 Abington Street, Northampton

23. Katie Louise Hair & Beauty, 2 Boothville Green, Northampton

24. Kingsley Hair, 59 St Matthew’s Parade, Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton

25. Lara Boot Hairdressing, 49 Landcross Drive, Northampton

26. Mason Avenue, 5 Boothville Green, Northampton

27. Minx Hair Salon, 4 St Leonard’s Road, Northampton

28. Naked Hair & Beauty, 2 The Parade, Northampton

29. Octopus Hair, 161 St James’ Road, Northampton

30. Opus Hair Salon, 5 Station Road, Earls Barton

31. Outcast, 1 Guildhall Road, Northampton

32. Pamper me Hair and Beauty, 38 Gloucester Avenue, Northampton

33. Professional Elegance Beauty, 63 Abington Street, Northampton

34. Raj’s Beauty Salon, 26-28 Drapery, Northampton

35. Richardson’s Hair, 3 George Row, Northampton

36. Rockabelles, 4 Dychurch Lane, Northampton

37. Seckingtons Northampton, 208 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

38. Selena Beauty Salon, 2 Allen Road, Northampton

39. Shades Hair & Beauty, 1a Gold Street, Northampton

40. Simply Beautiful, 1 Guildhall Road, Northampton

41. Style Lounge, Barratt House, Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton

42. The Hair Pavilion, 2 The Neighbourhood Center, Butts Road, East Hunsbury, Northampton

43. The Nail Workshop, 5 Booth Lane, Northampton

44. The Scissorbox, 235A Main Road, Northampton

45. Trends Hair Studio, 52 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton

46. Unique Hair Design, 10 Harborough Road, Northampton

47. Vivid Hair, The Ridings Arcade, 8 The Ridings, Northampton

48. Zone Salon, 92 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

49. Zone Beauty Studio, Market Walk Shopping Centre, Northampton

50. Serene Health and Beauty Salon, Crow Lane, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton