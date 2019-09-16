Nominees revealed: Time to vote for your favourite hair salon in Northampton

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in Northampton. Are they a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!
Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.
Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive. So who do you want to win?
The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist. We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019!
To vote couldn’t be easier.
All you need to do is fill in the entry form in the current edition of the Chron (on sale until Wednesday September 18).
The closing date for votes is noon on Friday, September 20.
The nominees
1. Anu Beauty, Poyntz Lane, Northampton
2. Aqua Beauty, Suite 2, Northampton Business Centre, Corner of Compton Street and Lower Harding Street, Northampton
3. Aurora Hairdressing, 19 Castilian Street, Northampton
4. Barbella Hair, 72 Saint Giles Street, Northampton
5. Beauty With Inn, 5 Harlestone Road, Northampton
6. Bonds Beauty, 2 St Giles’ Square, Northampton
7. Boutique fifty One, 110 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton
8. Chalmers Hair, 40 Harlestone Road, Northampton
9. Chiantis Hair, 22 Gold Street, Northampton
10. Christian Wiles Hairdressing, 1 St Edmund’s Street, Northampton
11. Complexions, 38 Brookland Road, Northampton
12. Daniel Granger Hairdressing, 104 Abington Street, Northampton
13. David Brown Hairdressing, 10 Patterdale Walk, Northampton
14. Elliott Reeve, 3 Weston Favell Centre, Northampton
15. Faccia, 42 Princes Walk, Northampton
16. Faking It , 5 Williams Way, Northampton
17. G&E McIntyres, Unit 2 6A The Ridings, St Giles’ Street, Northampton
18. Identity Hair & Beauty, 1B Quarry Road, Northampton
19. Inspirations Hair by Lyniki, 12 Kent Road, Upton, Northampton
20. Jen’s Hair Salon, Billing Garden Village, Northampton
21. Jungle Red Hair & Beauty, 330 Wellingborough Road, Northampton
22. Kate Haynes, Wellington Buildings, 47 Abington Street, Northampton
23. Katie Louise Hair & Beauty, 2 Boothville Green, Northampton
24. Kingsley Hair, 59 St Matthew’s Parade, Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton
25. Lara Boot Hairdressing, 49 Landcross Drive, Northampton
26. Mason Avenue, 5 Boothville Green, Northampton
27. Minx Hair Salon, 4 St Leonard’s Road, Northampton
28. Naked Hair & Beauty, 2 The Parade, Northampton
29. Octopus Hair, 161 St James’ Road, Northampton
30. Opus Hair Salon, 5 Station Road, Earls Barton
31. Outcast, 1 Guildhall Road, Northampton
32. Pamper me Hair and Beauty, 38 Gloucester Avenue, Northampton
33. Professional Elegance Beauty, 63 Abington Street, Northampton
34. Raj’s Beauty Salon, 26-28 Drapery, Northampton
35. Richardson’s Hair, 3 George Row, Northampton
36. Rockabelles, 4 Dychurch Lane, Northampton
37. Seckingtons Northampton, 208 Wellingborough Road, Northampton
38. Selena Beauty Salon, 2 Allen Road, Northampton
39. Shades Hair & Beauty, 1a Gold Street, Northampton
40. Simply Beautiful, 1 Guildhall Road, Northampton
41. Style Lounge, Barratt House, Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton
42. The Hair Pavilion, 2 The Neighbourhood Center, Butts Road, East Hunsbury, Northampton
43. The Nail Workshop, 5 Booth Lane, Northampton
44. The Scissorbox, 235A Main Road, Northampton
45. Trends Hair Studio, 52 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton
46. Unique Hair Design, 10 Harborough Road, Northampton
47. Vivid Hair, The Ridings Arcade, 8 The Ridings, Northampton
48. Zone Salon, 92 Wellingborough Road, Northampton
49. Zone Beauty Studio, Market Walk Shopping Centre, Northampton
50. Serene Health and Beauty Salon, Crow Lane, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton