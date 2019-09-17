Nomadic Northampton mum and daughter take on the world together as they ditch office jobs and school

After being made redundant from her marketing job a Northampton mum-of-one thought it was time to jack it all in and become her own boss instead.

The 28-year-old, who gave up her rented house in March, flew to Boston with her daughter Nyneave, for a three-month road trip, stopping in Los Angeles, before heading to Hawaii, Sydney and Asia last year.

Chanel and Nyneave pictured together in Central Park.

This has been made possible as Chanel now works as a social media freelancer and doesn't need to meet with her clients face-to-face, which gives her the time to travel freely and work from 'home'.

Driven by a desire to discover new countries, the big trip has always been a dream of Chanel's who spent time teaching Nyneave while on the road - a nomadic trend known as 'world-schooling'.

Chanel believes this way of learning will work better for her daughter as she suffers from dyslexia.

The jet setting pair are now back from their travels which saw them explore parts of the US in two months including Boston, New York, Washington DC, Philidelphia, Orlando, Atlanta, Texas, Los Angeles - though Hawaii stole their hearts.

Over the six months to follow Chanel and Nyneave explored Sydney, Brisbane and the South Island of New Zealand for a total of four months before heading for Thailand for two months.

Rounding off the trip they found their way home passing through Dubai and stopping off in Turkey and Italy.

Chanel said: "Although finances were difficult in the first few months and we relied heavily on work always and couch surfing, I am so glad we did it and went for it.

"We had some amazing experiences that I would never change.

While Chanel has been back in the UK she finds a roof over her head at her family's home but never stays for too long before she plans another trip away - and Mexico is on the cards for October.

She has been managing to put food on the table as a social media freelancer but about 12 months ago the mum-of-one launched her own digital marketing agency.

The idea being that she can work from 'home' and has now employed five other freelancer working mums as part of her team and agency, Feed Me Social, which she says turns over up to £10,000 a month.

If one business wasn't enough she has started a coaching firm to inspire other women to plan, launch and grow their own online businesses so they can travel the world with their kids.

"I am currently helping around 15 women (mostly single mums) launch their own businesses in my online group," she said.

"And I do one-to-one coaching programmes.

"Three weeks ago I launched my group programme - The Dream Club - and made of £10,000 in sales."

After spending some time on a canal boat the pair are thinking of buying one next year for a UK base.