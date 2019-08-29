'No to knife, yes to life': Music and street food festival in Northampton TONIGHT in fight against knife crime

A night of live music, street food and workshops will be held in a town centre nightclub today as part of Northampton's fight against knife crime.

"78Fest" will hit the Platform nightclub in George Row from 5pm to 10pm tonight (August 29).

"78Fest" is named for the shocking statistic that knife crime in Northampton has risen 78 per cent in the last five years.

It features a lineup of DJs, martial arts classes and energetic talks for teenagers to get stuck in with - but it all comes with a message for young people to turn their backs on knife crime.

It's all the work of a team of young organisers from Northampton who want to spread awareness of the dangers of carrying knives.

The night will include a talk by an A&E doctor about the trauma they've in surgery following a knife attack.

But it will also feature the story of James Brindley - a 26-year-old man who was senselessly stabbed to death by 17-year-old Ammar Kharod in June 2017 - as told by his father, Mark.

There will also be DJ sets from the likes of Afghan Dan, Black Jack and Ragzy and Tawana - and many of them will also take time to talk about how knife crime has affected them.

A first aid workshop will show what to do when someone gets stabbed, and even a martial arts class on what to do if someone threatens you with a knife.

