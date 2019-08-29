'No to knife, yes to life': Music and street food festival in Northampton TONIGHT in fight against knife crime

A night of live music, street food and workshops will be held in a town centre nightclub today as part of Northampton's fight against knife crime.
"78Fest" will hit the Platform nightclub in George Row from 5pm to 10pm tonight (August 29).
It features a lineup of DJs, martial arts classes and energetic talks for teenagers to get stuck in with - but it all comes with a message for young people to turn their backs on knife crime.
It's all the work of a team of young organisers from Northampton who want to spread awareness of the dangers of carrying knives.
The night will include a talk by an A&E doctor about the trauma they've in surgery following a knife attack.
But it will also feature the story of James Brindley - a 26-year-old man who was senselessly stabbed to death by 17-year-old Ammar Kharod in June 2017 - as told by his father, Mark.
There will also be DJ sets from the likes of Afghan Dan, Black Jack and Ragzy and Tawana - and many of them will also take time to talk about how knife crime has affected them.
A first aid workshop will show what to do when someone gets stabbed, and even a martial arts class on what to do if someone threatens you with a knife.
The team of young organisers named "78Fest" after the shocking statistic of how knife crime in the town has risen by 78 per cent in the last five years.