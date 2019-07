Police have confirmed that there have been no injuries after a car fire on the A45 yesterday evening.

The A45 was shut eastbound yesterday evening (July 8) while Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene.

Police and fire were called to an incident last night between Earls Barton and Great Doddington.

The incident happened at about 5.50pm when police were called over reports of a car on fire on the A45 eastbound between Earls Barton and Great Doddington.

The roads were shut while the issue was dealt with and there were no reported injuries.