'No fines will be issued' after shoppers find no way to pay at Northampton car park

A private car park has assured Northampton shoppers they will not be hit with charges after a fault with their ticket machines this weekend.

Visitors to the NCP private car park in St Peter's Way were frustrated on Saturday (August 17) to find all three pay-and-display machines out of order.

Customers say they were unable to pay for their stay and some feared parking charged notices (PCNs) were already "in the post" since their cars had already been clocked by ANPR cameras.

But now, NCP says no one who visited the car park while the machines were broken will be fined for their stay.

A spokeswoman said: "NCP apologises to all customers affected by our payment machines not accepting payments on Saturday.

"We were alerted to this problem and had engineers out who reset the machines for us.

"We also ensured that no PCNs will be issued for that day."