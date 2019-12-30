No arrests made after car crashes into terraced houses in Northampton

Structural damage has been caused to one house in Northampton after a car drove into it over the weekend.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday, December 29) at about 8.50am in St Andrew's Road.

Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) confirmed the details surrounding the collision in Semilong.

The car involved was a Mercedes A Class, which appears to have driven into two terraced houses.

Northamptonshire Police said structural damage was caused to one house.

The house was later taped off.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The homeowners were not in thankfully, and no one received any injuries."

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene to assess the risk.

There have been no arrests made over the collision, the spokeswoman confirmed.