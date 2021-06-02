Nine Northamptonshire couples who have tied the knot since Covid restrictions on wedding guests eased
Since May 17, up to 30 guests have been able to attend weddings and receptions
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:36 pm
The third step of the roadmap out of lockdown for the UK on May 17 saw an easing of restrictions on how many guests could attend weddings across England.
This came as fantastic news to engaged couples across Northamptonshire because it meant that they were able to share their special day with more of their loved ones.
Wedding guests were limited to 15 prior to May 17, whilst 30 people could attend funerals.
We asked our readers to share their wedding photographs after the further easing of restrictions.
Congratulations to all of the newly-weds!
Here are a collection of new couples' wedding pictures.
