Nine Northamptonshire couples who have tied the knot since Covid restrictions on wedding guests eased

The third step of the roadmap out of lockdown for the UK on May 17 saw an easing of restrictions on how many guests could attend weddings across England.

This came as fantastic news to engaged couples across Northamptonshire because it meant that they were able to share their special day with more of their loved ones.

Wedding guests were limited to 15 prior to May 17, whilst 30 people could attend funerals.

We asked our readers to share their wedding photographs after the further easing of restrictions.

Congratulations to all of the newly-weds!

Here are a collection of new couples' wedding pictures.

1. Mr and Mrs Ryan Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Ryan, who got married on May 30! Photo: Megan Ryan Buy photo

2. Mr and Mrs Harris Mr and Mrs Harris tied the knot at Helidon Lakes Golf and Spa Hotel on May 29 2021 - congratulations! Photo: Nicola Harris Buy photo

3. Mr and Mrs Plows Luke and Emma Plows finally got married on May 22 at St John the Baptist Church in Hartwell after their wedding was postponed from last year - congratulations to the happy couple! Photo: Emma Louise Buy photo

4. Mr and Mrs Trasler On their fourth attempt to get married, Mr and Mrs Trasler finally had their wedding on May 25 at the Guildhall! The perseverance paid off - congratulations! Photo: Laura Trasler Buy photo