Nine Northamptonshire couples who have tied the knot since Covid restrictions on wedding guests eased

Couples across the county have been eager to tie the knot since restrictions on wedding guests lifted earlier this month.

Since May 17, up to 30 guests have been able to attend weddings and receptions

By Megan Hillery
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:36 pm

The third step of the roadmap out of lockdown for the UK on May 17 saw an easing of restrictions on how many guests could attend weddings across England.

This came as fantastic news to engaged couples across Northamptonshire because it meant that they were able to share their special day with more of their loved ones.

Wedding guests were limited to 15 prior to May 17, whilst 30 people could attend funerals.

We asked our readers to share their wedding photographs after the further easing of restrictions.

Congratulations to all of the newly-weds!

Here are a collection of new couples' wedding pictures.

1. Mr and Mrs Ryan

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Ryan, who got married on May 30!

Photo: Megan Ryan

2. Mr and Mrs Harris

Mr and Mrs Harris tied the knot at Helidon Lakes Golf and Spa Hotel on May 29 2021 - congratulations!

Photo: Nicola Harris

3. Mr and Mrs Plows

Luke and Emma Plows finally got married on May 22 at St John the Baptist Church in Hartwell after their wedding was postponed from last year - congratulations to the happy couple!

Photo: Emma Louise

4. Mr and Mrs Trasler

On their fourth attempt to get married, Mr and Mrs Trasler finally had their wedding on May 25 at the Guildhall! The perseverance paid off - congratulations!

Photo: Laura Trasler

