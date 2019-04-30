Nine Northampton girls off to USA to represent club in gymnastics

Nine talented gymnasts are jetting off to the United States of America in July to take part in gymnastics world championships.

Jumpz Gymnastics is a small club, based in the school hall at St James CEVA school, in Harlestone Road.

It runs classes in artistic, performance and acrobatic gymnastics, as well as cheerleading for both boys and girls aged over five.

This club has grown from holding one gymnastics class a week, seven years ago, to over five sessions a day, four days a week.

Jumpz had eighteen female gymnasts enter into the International Association of Independent Gymnastics Club programme this 2018/19 season.

All eighteen of these gymnasts qualified for the IAIGC World Championships 2019, which is taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, between June 30 and July 6, 2019.

Nine of those gymnasts are travelling to represent their club, town and country while they compete on the international stage.

This trip has had to be fully funded by parents who have a GoFundMe page to help towards costs including entry fees, coaches’ fees, insurances, clothing and accessories needed.

As Jumpz Gymnastics Club is affiliated to UK Gymnastics and not British Gymnastics, they do not receive any funding at all from Government bodies, lotteries or Sport England. Fundraising is a constant year-round necessity for them.

Their parents, who run Jumpz Buddies, work tirelessly to help raise money for whatever is needed for the club so the coaches can focus on the gymnasts instead.

If anyone is in a position to donate, contact Carol Whitely at jumpzgymnastics@gmail.com