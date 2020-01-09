Nick’s Plaice has ‘one of its busiest lunches ever’ after winning Chippy of the Year

A chip shop in Kingsley Park Terrace has been the centre of an outpouring of love on social media.

After winning the Northampton Chronicle & Echo’s Chippy of the Year 2019 award, Nick Panayis and his team have been met with a huge amount of positive comments.

Nick and Hollie with their award.

The 61-year-old owner of Nick’s Plaice said: “We have one of the busiest lunches ever today.

“I have heard so many people saying they have seen us on Facebook or other social media sites.

“I’ve even got an extra member of staff to come in tonight in case we get bombarded.

“But it’s been good so far. Thank you all so much.”

After the winner was announced yesterday (January 8), there was a huge response on social media.

A lot of people were quick to say how much they like Nick’s Plaice.

One commented: “Worthy winner indeed, always fresh and awesome service, their lunch time specials are spot on too…”

Another said: “Amazing work Nick I need to swing by and try some of your epic food.”

A satisfied customer added: “Best chippy for sure! Always fries my nuggets for longer, food is always hot and fresh, chips are the best around! Wouldn’t go anywhere else for our fish and chip takeaway!”

Nick’s Plaice beat off competition from Duston Fish Bar and Yummy Yummy, Dallington to be crowned the Chippy of the Year, as voted for by you, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo readers.

The chip shop’s popularity can be seen by the huge amount of supportive comments.

Another social media user said: “A very well done guys the best chips in town by far nobody else comes close, totally deserved.”

Another said: “The first fish and chip shop I visited when I moved here - never been anywhere else since. Well done to Nick and the team!”

One even shared a heartwarming anecdote: “This place is banging and always very friendly. I once saw a girl who worked there walk an old man to his front door with his order because he struggled carrying it!”

And another offered praise with a side of pun: “You can tell as soon as you walk in it’s a quality plaice if you pardon the pun.”