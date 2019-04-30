New train timetable hopes to take stress off morning rush hour from Northampton to London

There will be more seats available during the morning rush hour on direct services between London and Northampton starting next month.

A new timetable is being rolled out by London Northwestern Railway at Northampton's train station, beginning May 19.

It hopes to add another eight-carriage service going to the capital during the first three hours of weekdays, making a total of 12 direct trains departing for London between 6am and 9am.

Between 6am and 9am from Monday to Friday, there will be direct trains for London from Northampton leaving at; 6.22am; 6.35am; 6.41am; 6.51am; 7.04am; 7.10am; 7.15am; 7.38am; 7.42am; 8.04am; 8.23am and 8.37am.

Then, after 10am Monday to Friday, there will then be four trains an hour leaving for London.

There will also be three trains per hour on Sundays between Birmingham and London via Northampton, and new direct services to Liverpool via Birmingham between Monday and Saturday.

There will also be a new direct service to Wolverhampton from Northampton via Birmingham New Street starting on May 20.

The new timetable from London Northwestern Railway is available online at their website.

Richard Brooks, customer experience director, said: “The timetable improvements being introduced in May will bring a range of benefits to passengers, with more direct services to destinations across our network and improved capacity on some of our busiest services.

“However, this isn’t the whole story. We will also have a further timetable change in two years time, where passengers will see further benefits from the introduction of new trains onto the network, which when fully operational, will increase capacity by 25 per cent.”