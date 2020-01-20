New speed monitor installed in Northampton by community group

A new tracker, complete with a digital display, has been installed in Dallington village to monitor vehicle speed, traffic volume and the busiest times of day.

The Friends of Dallington Village installed and fundraised for this equipment to address 'long-standing concerns' about vehicle speeds in the area, which can be shared with authorities.

Anita Martin, chair of Friends of Dallington Village, said: “The equipment has only been up for a week but it is beyond doubt that we do have a problem with speeding and high volumes of through traffic.

"We can also see that many vehicles speeding do slow down when they see how fast they are going, which is clearly a good thing.

"The plan is to rotate the camera in different locations around the village so we can monitor in multiple places to make Dallington Village as safe as possible."

The project has been supported by councillor Gareth Eales (Lab, Dallington Spencer) who donated councillor community funding.

Councillor Gareth Eales said: “The early indications are that the speed camera is acting as a deterrent, reducing speeding and of course, data is being captured to demonstrate if there are particular areas and issues that require action from Northamptonshire Highways. Something I can assist with moving forward.

"This is a really positive news story for the local community of Dallington village, an area I’m proud to represent.

"I was delighted to donate Councillor Community funding towards this project and I congratulate the friends group for their continuing fantastic work."