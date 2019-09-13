New singing classes launch next week in Northampton for with people with respiratory conditions

A new singing class which aims to give people living with respiratory conditions a voice launches in Duston and Kingsthorpe next week.

The award-winning Singing 4 Breathing enterprise is building on its existing success throughout Northampton and is expanding into these areas for the first time.

Singing4Breathing was founded by occupational therapist James Wyatt in 2015 and in April this year the group performed their first concert at the Cripps Hall Theatre at Northampton School for Boys. Picture by Louise Smith.

The group, which started in Parklands, Northampton, brings together people of all ages who battle with conditions such as asthma to progressive lung diseases such as emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

People who suffer from COPD are often affected by breathlessness and long-term lung damage.

The classes not only help to build confidence but also improve lung functionality.

Singers practice their harmony work and breathing exercises, which in turn, increase their lung capacity through song.

The launch coincides with the introduction of a new teacher, Jess Hunting, who is an established musician, singer and former Rock Choir coach.

Classically trained, Jess has vast experience in performing on major iconic stages around the UK such as the Royal Albert Hall and the O2, as well as on both national television and radio shows.

“It is such an honour to be able to bring my love of singing to these classes in a way that I know will help so many,” said Jess.

“It has been proven medically that singing can massively help those with respiratory conditions and give them a quality of life that they may have thought would be impossible beyond diagnosis.

"The classes become a bit of a lifeline too and everyone is there with a common purpose but underlying they know what each other is going through so the support they give each other is fantastic.”

The two classes launch on Tuesday, September 17 and run for one hour each.

They will take place weekly and are free for the first session and then £5 thereafter.

Morning sessions start at 10.30am at Duston United Reformed Church Hall in Main Road, Duston, NN5 6JF and afternoons begin at 1pm at St Mark’s Church Hall, St Mark’s Crescent, NN2 8EG in Kingsthorpe.

To find out more visit facebook.com/copdsingers or call Louise on 07785941991