New safer nights out van helps more than 150 people on first weekend in Northampton town centre

A new safer nights out van (SNOvan) helped more than 150 people in the first weekend it was out in Northampton town centre.

The SNOvan was launched earlier this month by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner as a way to help keep people safe during the night-time economy.

On the weekend of December 10 and 11, the van was parked in the town centre between 10pm and 5am to provide a ‘safe haven’ for anyone who feels vulnerable or needs assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNO van. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The van can provide warmth, water, phone charging facilities, first aid and emotional support to anyone who needs it.

The 13 volunteers who were on hand to help, helped 14 people to get home either by taxi or by calling a family member, reunited five individuals with friends they had lost and provided first aid to a number of people out in town.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold said: “I want to say a big thank you to the volunteers who have clocked up 77 hours over the first weekend.

“We want anyone who feels unsafe or vulnerable to be confident in seeking help from our volunteers by visiting the SNOvan.

“People’s safety, especially that of women and girls is a key priority for me.

“The SNOvan will help to maintain an active and safe night-time community and the wider we can spread the message the more people we can keep safe.”

In its prominent position near Market Square and Bridge Street, the SNOvan attracted much interest from people out in town over the course of the weekend.

More than 150 people engaged with and were supported by the volunteers wanting to find out more and asking for help.

Scott Fitzsimmons, who leads the volunteers on the SNOvan added: “I was delighted with how the first weekend ran and how many people were speaking with us about the initiative.

“We are working closely with our police colleagues and the ambulance service to really make a difference to the safety of those hitting the town.

“To have launched the SNOvan at this time of year when people are out celebrating the festive period is fantastic.

“As well as providing reassurance, we are able to offer guidance and support and we encourage anyone feeling unsafe to stop and speak with us.”