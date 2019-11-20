New Post Office to open in Northampton for 57 hours per week

A new Post Office in Northampton is opening its doors next month which will allow customers to bank, post letters and withdraw cash.

The former Highlands Post Office, situated in Coppice Drive, is re-opening at a new location at Lakeview News, in Churchill Avenue, on December 12 at 1pm.



The newly located branch will be called Churchill Avenue, which will be open seven days a week and will offer two serving points and a retail counter.

Customers will be able to post letters and parcels and collect and return online shopping items.

This will offer more than 57 hours of Post Office service a week, making it more convenient for customers to visit.



Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The opening hours include Monday to Friday from 8am – 5.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8am – 12pm.