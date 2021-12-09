New plans for Northampton station car park could see shops, offices, hotel and housing built

Plans for a new multi-storey car park at Northampton station are back on track.

Network Rail has put together a package which also includes retail development, offices and a hotel on land between the station and St Andrew's Road.

Local councillors gave an initial thumbs up to the scheme, which could earn West Northamptonshire Council nearly £17million over a 40-year lease.

Plans will see a new multi-storey bullt alongside the existing one at Northampton station — which could then be developed

Once the 1,200-space car park is finished — as early as next year — the scheme could see:

■ Around 270 residential apartments

■ A 111-bed hotel

■ Around 400sq metres of office floorspace

■ Around 300sq metres of retail unit

Network Rail and its development partner Blocwork intends to deliver the scheme in three phases.

The first phase would be the multi-storey car park on land to the north of the existing decked car park which would be built while the current car park remains in operation, minimising disruption to rail users.

The second phase would be the redevelopment of the existing decked car park to deliver the office, residential, retail and hotel elements as a new gateway community for Northampton.

A third phase is proposed consisting of residential development on land south of Spencer Bridge Road and east of the railway tracks.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, West Northamptonshire Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “Northampton Railway Station desperately needs a new multi-storey car park to replace the temporary arrangements which currently exist there.

“Working with Network Rail and blocwork, we can create a facility which is much better for rail users who access the station by car.

“What it also allows us to do is improve other facilities in the longer term, including the creation of a cycling hub, a better taxi rank and drop-off point.

“Network Rail has also agreed to address the lack of a ramp at the front of the station building, which we know has been a frustration for both cyclists and those with mobility difficulties.”

Council officials say the project will directly complement the wider regeneration in Northampton town centre, specifically the Four Waterside development opposite, which will also bring new residential, commercial space and a hotel development.

Blocwork submitted a planning pre-application for the station scheme last year.