New pictures show Northampton Wetherspoons revamp upon completion

More than half of the original beer garden has been built on, to create a larger pub, a brand new roof top terrace garden and there is now a new-look ground floor beer garden.

The additional customer dining area inside the pub, in the new extension, together with the outdoor spaces, has increased the pub capacity from 270 to 520 covers in total.

The roof top garden and new beer garden can accommodate seated customers at free-standing dining tables and chairs, as well as fixed wooden bench seating and table booths.

Complete redecoration within the pub has included new LED lighting throughout, new furniture, including booth seating, as well as a new carpet, with a bespoke brogue-pattern design to reflect Northampton’s shoe manufacturing history.

Behind the scenes, new staff facilities, including changing rooms and staff room, have also been added to the pub, together with new air-conditioning and under floor heating.

The pub has been managed by Ian Gardner since it first opened in Northampton, in July 2009. He said: “We are thrilled with our amazing new-look larger pub, together with all of the redecoration and new facilities, particularly the stunning new roof garden.

“The space will provide a lovely outdoor area, especially during warmer weather, and the extended pub will provide additional customer space, in an already popular and busy venue.”

Complete outdoor wi-fi coverage will also allow customers to use the app ordering service.

An additional 12 real ale hand-pumps have been installed behind the bar. ugc Buy a Photo

The bar area has been upgraded with a double-helix design added above the bar area, celebrating the history of Northampton-born Francis Crick who won the 1962 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of the DNA structure. ugc Buy a Photo

Pictures taken by Pippa Hudson. ugc Buy a Photo

Pictures taken by Pippa Hudson. ugc Buy a Photo

View more